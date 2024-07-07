Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.09.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

