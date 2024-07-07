DNB Markets Upgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 180,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

