Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Lifted by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. 213,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,248. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.