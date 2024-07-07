Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.