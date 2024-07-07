DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $120.80 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.00563911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00111938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00035450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.31 or 0.00272436 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00040125 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00063081 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,115,267,817 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

