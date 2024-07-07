Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

