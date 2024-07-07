Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Decker Manufacturing Price Performance
Decker Manufacturing stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Decker Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25.
About Decker Manufacturing
