CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.68. 1,908,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.26, a PEG ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

