Critical Comparison: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) vs. Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 8 1 0 2.11 Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apartment Income REIT and Net Lease Office Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $36.59, suggesting a potential downside of 6.38%. Net Lease Office Properties has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.99%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Net Lease Office Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 79.54% 25.86% 10.17% Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Net Lease Office Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $820.04 million 6.91 $635.10 million $4.26 9.17 Net Lease Office Properties $174.96 million 2.06 -$131.75 million N/A N/A

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Net Lease Office Properties on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

