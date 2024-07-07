Creditcoin Market Capitalization Hits $163.25 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $163.25 million and $7.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001406 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

