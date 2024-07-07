Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $161.13 million and $7.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001398 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

