CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.28.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
