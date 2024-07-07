Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $39.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.42.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.