Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $115.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

