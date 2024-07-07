Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.