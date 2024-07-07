Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
