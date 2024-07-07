Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 992,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

