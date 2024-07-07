Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 466.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $846.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,755. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $839.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

