Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $127,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 421,731 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

WEC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 1,946,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

