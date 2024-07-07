Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 556.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 402.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 237.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,626. The company has a market cap of $345.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.