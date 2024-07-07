Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,077,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 747,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 31.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Repligen stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average is $171.91. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

