Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.59. 315,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.80. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

