Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,235,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 221,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 195,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

