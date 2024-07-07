Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.09. 123,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

