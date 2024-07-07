Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,449. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.