Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 21,337,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,998,884. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.