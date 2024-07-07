Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,603,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $97.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

