Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. 616,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

