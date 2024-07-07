Compound Price Tops $46.09 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. Compound has a total market cap of $385.30 million and $29.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $46.09 or 0.00080566 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010555 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,547 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,545.8553957 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.65404968 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $36,225,372.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

