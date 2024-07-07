Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline acquired 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

