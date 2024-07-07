Comparing Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) & Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cass Information Systems and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grab 0 0 8 0 3.00

Profitability

Cass Information Systems presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.84%. Grab has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 42.61%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 15.21% 13.67% 1.23% Grab -11.86% -4.62% -3.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Grab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $197.51 million 2.71 $30.06 million $2.19 17.94 Grab $2.36 billion 5.90 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -50.71

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Grab on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

