Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CVLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $126.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $24,134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after buying an additional 223,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after buying an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

