Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.86. 12,172,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,976,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

