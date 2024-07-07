CNB Bank Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.79.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $443.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $448.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

