CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $226.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CME. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.10. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $180.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,821,000 after acquiring an additional 215,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

