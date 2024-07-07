ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.88 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. Research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

