Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.73.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CFG opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.