Citigroup Trims Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Target Price to $10.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,012.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,225. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $9,384,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $16,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

