Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CCH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.72) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.31) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,825 ($35.73).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,678 ($33.87) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,705.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,504.06. The company has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,809.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,830 ($35.80).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a €0.93 ($1.00) dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,337.84%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,796 ($35.37) per share, with a total value of £4,389.72 ($5,552.39). Insiders bought 508 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.