Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

