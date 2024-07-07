Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.6% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

CVX stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,183,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average of $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

