Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 0.6 %

CTHR opened at $1.72 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

