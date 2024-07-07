CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $28.10 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and approximately $726,785.75 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009133 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,922.67 or 1.00007323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00067203 BTC.

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03333731 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,535,376.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

