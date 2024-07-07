Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $269.12 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $12.81 billion and $269.12 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.99 or 0.05231138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,766,937,152 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

