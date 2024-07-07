Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Up 1.8 %

Perion Network stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 355,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,115. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $409.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.