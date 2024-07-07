Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

