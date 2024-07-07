Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $834,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 723,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,208. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $826.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

