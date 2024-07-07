Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 549,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of AMC Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,950 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 10,995,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,752,576. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

