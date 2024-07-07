Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,927,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.83. 167,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,222. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

