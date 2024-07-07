Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 78,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLBT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 3,644,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

