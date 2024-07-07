Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 185,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,439. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

